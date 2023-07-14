'A hidden gem' - plans to reopen Devon beach closed due to weather damage

A Devon beach described as a "hidden gem" that was closed due to weather damage could be finally set to reopen.

Watcombe Beach, a sandy cove on the edge of Torquay, was once a popular destination.

The circular bay, surrounded by steep wooded cliffs, is at the end of a steep road leading down from an unsurfaced free car park.

But storms and a flood ruined the path down to it, ripping up the steps.

Waves had already torn away part of a concrete platform near a block, which once contained a cafe and shop.

Torbay Council closed the beach in February 2020 after the damage and the concrete platform has collapsed further since then.

However, there are now plans for it to reopen.

The beach has been closed since 2020. Credit: BPM Media

Broken stairs down to the beach can be seen. Credit: BPM Media

Graffiti has been sprayed across this building. Credit: BPM Media

The path and steps have become 'unsafe'. Credit: BPM Media

Torbay Council has received £1,764,043 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to invest in local projects. Some of the money will be used to create a new access point at Watcombe Beach, making the beach safely accessible to the public for the first time since it was closed in 2020.

Cllr Chris Lewis, cabinet member for place services and economic growth, for Torbay Council, said: "We’re using Torbay’s allocation of Shared Prosperity funding to support local businesses, boost opportunities for local people to develop their skills and create spaces for communities to enjoy.

"The projects that we’ve commissioned cover a wide range of activities and will make a big impact to local people and the local area. With this funding, we’re working hard to increase people’s life chances and create a Torbay where people are proud to live, work and visit."

The car park is down a short stretch of narrow road from the A379 Teignmouth Road which links Torquay to Shaldon.

Approaching from Torquay, the signpost on the main road is hidden by trees.

Eight new projects in the local area have already been commissioned thanks to the funding, with more expected to start in the coming months.

One of the projects will focus on improving Torbay’s green spaces, making them places for everyone to enjoy.

Led by the charity Groundwork South, 90 volunteers will improve sites in Westerland Valley, as well as working at Parkfield House on a grade II listed building regenerating and maintaining the historic gardens.

Other initiatives include plans to create an entirely new green space at a disused car park in Melville, Torquay.