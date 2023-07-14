Bristol Harbour Festival will be taking place this weekend with live music, entertainment and of course plenty of activities on the water due to take place.

The free dance, music and arts festival is taking place across five stages from Friday 14 July to Sunday 16 July.

There’s a range of local talent, circus acts, live music, and water sports with more than 250,000 people expected to attend.

What's on where at Bristol Harbour Festival?

Bristol Harbour Festival sees events happening across the city centre, including Lloyds Amphitheatre, College Green, Queen's Square and Millennium Square and on the water.

The map for this year's Bristol Harbour Festival.

Amphitheatre

The Amphitheatre will open at 11am each day with plenty of live music throughout the festival.

Acts include singer-songwriter Millie Gibson, DJ Crook, a Ujima Radio showcase, singer Juliet and DJ Fitz.

The Amphitheatre will also act as a food court for the duration of the event with plenty of food stalls serving up delicious meals.

College Green

College Green is a must visit for families going to the event with the area being transformed into a 'Circus Playground' for the weekend.

There will be trapeze displays, pop-up performances and plenty more on offer from 11am on Saturday.

From 11am on Sunday, people can enjoy crazy golf, a bubble walkabout and will be able to meet Pip and Posy from Magic Light Pictures.

Millennium Square

Millennium Square will be offering up "chill-out beach bar vibes" with a programme of acoustic music throughout the weekend. It'll feature an abundance of Bristol talent, according to organisers.

There will also be dodgems and refreshments on sale.

It will kick off at 11am on Saturday.

On the water

With so much happening on land, it's easy to forget the main attraction of the festival - the harbour itself.

Throughout the weekend there will be maritime magic on display including jet ski stunts and an impressive opening performance on the MV Balmoral.

Events will take place from 11am on Saturday.

Queen Square

For music lovers, Queen Square should definitely be on your list of areas to check out this weekend.

The performances have been curated by Harbour Festival programming legend Tony Benjamin.

The space will kick-start the weekend with performances beginning at 5pm on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the area will open at 11am.

People enjoying Bristol Harbour Festival last year Credit: PA

What's the weather forecast for Bristol Harbour Festival?

Those heading down to the harbour this weekend should pack a brolly, as there is heavy rain and strong winds forecast.

ITV West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell said: "The timing of this unseasonable weather is rotten for Bristol Harbour Festival, with today's heavy rain and strong winds all to do with a huge area of low pressure.

"Weather warnings for strong winds will stay in place until the end of Saturday, as we're likely to see gusts of 40-50mph.

"After today's soaking, the rest of the weekend looks more showery so there will be brighter skies around, but those showers will be frequent and heavy, perhaps thundery on Saturday.

"A day for raincoats instead of brollys therefore. Temperatures won't be that high either, topping out around 19 degrees.

"Sunday will be slightly calmer, with fewer showers and lighter winds, so on balance that'll be the best day of the festival weather-wise. It should feel slightly warmer too."