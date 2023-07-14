Bristol City 'Ashton Gate 8' legend Chris Garland dies aged 74

Bristol City legend Chris Garland has died.

Garland, 74, played for Bristol City from 1966 to 1971 before returning for a second stint between 1976 and 1983. In total, he made 248 appearances and scored 54 goals for the club.

He is also one of only two players to represent City in all four divisions of the Football League.

The former striker's death was announced by the Bristol City FC - Former Players Association (FPA).

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "It’s with great sadness that we here at the FPA have to report the passing of the great Chris Garland. A true legend of the club, our thoughts are with the Garland family. It’s a dark day for Ashton Gate."

Garland was Bristol born and bred, growing up just a stone's throw away from Ashton Gate in one of the city's most famous tower blocks, Southbow.

It was high enough that he was able to see the matches from his family's flat.

There's a picture of a young Garland watching a game in the early 1960s from his balcony.

By the age of 17, he was playing on the pitch himself at the start of a long football career that took him from his home city to Chelsea and Leicester City, and then back again.

Some fans will best remember him as one of the Ashton Gate Eight, who agreed to tear their contracts up to save the club from folding in 1982.

Bristol City have released a statement following the passing of Chris Garland. It reads: "The club is deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Garland at the age of 74.

"Rest in peace to a Bristol City legend.

"Chris Garland was one of our own. Born and raised in BS3 and growing up in flats overlooking Ashton Gate."