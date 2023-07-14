Play Brightcove video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report

The family of a toddler from West Cornwall who was born with half a heart say they want to raise awareness about her rare condition.

Faith, who is 18 months old, was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a very serious type of congenital heart condition.

It can't be cured, but there are series of operations that can give children with the syndrome a better quality of life. Most babies with HLHS are seriously ill in the early days of life and need urgent surgery to survive.

Faith had first stage heart surgery at just eight days old, but doctors have now said she is not strong enough to cope with further surgeries.

SJ and daughter Faith Credit: ITV News

Her family hope she can defy the odds, but doctors say Faith may only have around a year to live. Faith's mum SJ told ITV News West Country it's been a very difficult time for the family.

SJ said: "We've been told that she's too poorly for any surgical procedures because her lung and heart pressures are too high.

"Unfortunately, we've now got to go through to palliative care. We've had the referral and and we're now working closely with Little Harbour, the children's hospice."

SJ is Faith's mum under a special guardianship, which means she was adopted within the family.

SJ says she hadn't heard of the syndrome before Faith came into their lives. She now wants to increase awareness about the rare condition, and encourage other families in a similar situation to get support.

Around one in 4,000 children are born with HLHS.

SJ said: "Before we had Faith, we didn't know anything about it. So it's all about raising awareness. We've been supported by a charity called Heart Heroes right from day one, and they've been absolutely amazing. We hope to reach families in Cornwall that are maybe isolated and lonely with within this disease."

Family friend Jodie Hood is a co-ordinator for Heart Heroes Cornwall. Her little boy Louis also has the condition, but has already had two successful operations and is awaiting his final surgery at around four years old.

Jodie says she wanted to do something special for Faith, and has launched a GoFundMe page to help support the family called Faith's Family Wish List.

Jodie said: "You just don't know how to help, and the only way I felt I could help was to make sure that money was no object when it comes to making memories with her children. I wanted to do a wish list, a bucket list of things that they want to do together without having to worry that they're not going to be able to afford their bills because of it."

Jodie Hood and son Louis Credit: ITV News

Faith is tube fed and her condition means she is unable to make journeys abroad, but the toddler is still able to enjoy playing and little days out. SJ says she's proud of her daughter's bravery.

"She's absolutely amazing," she said. "She always has been, she's such a happy little girl. She's always got a smile for everyone. We kind of needed her more than she needed us, I think."

The family say they now hope to give Faith as many memorable experiences they can in the precious time she has left.

For more information about HLHS or to find support, the British Heart Foundation has a series of guides to help families affected by the syndrome, and other heart conditions.