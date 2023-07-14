Play Brightcove video

Watch the footage here

Dramatic body-cam footage has revealed how a police constable helped save two people hanging out of a burning tower block in Bristol.

PC Justin Robbie was one of the first responders on the scene of a fatal fire at Twinnell House in Easton in September 2022. His actions have now been recognised at the National Police Bravery Awards.

The police constable decided to climb to the top floor to start evacuating residents despite having no protective equipment. But through the smoke he spotted two men clinging to the outside of the building.

Abdul Jabar Oryakhel, 30, had already fallen to his death while trying to escape the fire.

PC Justin Robbie said: "I could see there was a sheer drop. The guy was hanging on to nothing and standing on a tiny ledge. That was the scariest thing. Someone's already died and I assumed he had climbed out the same window. He's got nowhere to go if I don't get the window open."

"I didn't feel that I did anything that a police officer wouldn't have done."

The constable had to smash through a window before dragging the two men to safety with the help of another firefighter

He said: "I didn't feel that I did anything that a police officer wouldn't have done. We get paid to run towards stuff that people run away from. Afterwards sitting down it was a bit intense."

It later emerged the fire had started due to an electric bike.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “Police officers and staff encounter difficult and often harrowing situations on a daily basis and regularly put themselves in harm’s way in order to protect the public.

“However, running into a burning building with the knowledge someone has already tragically died in order to save others is an act of true heroism.

“PC Robbie remained calm in a highly dangerous situation and together with a firefighter worked swiftly and efficiently to rescue two men.

“While someone very sadly lost their life in the fire, had PC Robbie not shown such courage and selflessness the tragedy could have been even worse.

“I’m extremely proud to have someone of PC Robbie’s character and professionalism working for Avon and Somerset Police – his actions on that night exemplify the very best of British policing.”

PC Justin Robbie was nominated for a bravery award at the National Police Bravery Awards 2023.