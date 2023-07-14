Play Brightcove video

Barnaby's friends from Taunton School pay tribute to him

The funeral of Barnaby Webber has begun in Taunton Minster with hundreds of mourners turning out to remember him.

The 19-year-old from Taunton was one of three people killed in knife attacks in Nottingham last month.

Barnaby attended Taunton School for 16 years before going on to study history at Nottingham University.

Barnaby (second from the left) with his father David, mother Emma and brother Charlie.

He was a keen cricketer and has been described as a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man" by his family.

Barnaby's funeral is being held at Taunton Minster and is being led by the Bishop of Taunton Ruth Worsley.

Around 600 people have gathered for the funeral with the church itself full and further crowds watching from the street outside.

Around 600 people have gathered to remember Barnaby Webber. Credit: PA

Also in attendance are the family of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, who died alongside Mr Webber.

Both Grace and Ian Coates, 65, who also died, are also being remembered at the service. Their photographs are on display at the entrance to the church, alongside a hockey stick and ball and Nottingham Forest scarf, to remember their love of their respective sports.

Barnaby's wicker coffin is green and gold - two colours associated with Nottingham University's sports associations.

It was bought into Taunton Minster to Into the West by Annie Lennox before the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley began the service.

The choir then sang an emotional rendition of Amazing Grace and a series of tributes are now due to get underway from Barnaby's teachers and friends from Taunton School.

Watch as choir sing emotional rendition of Amazing Grace

Play Brightcove video

A group of Barnaby's friends from Taunton School were among the first to pay tribute to him.

Tom Yap, Tom Houghton-King, Ollie Edwards, Ollie Tucker, Ed Smith, Ed Tucker, Owen Rowe, Rory O'Carroll, Freddie Salter-Green, Maxime Bell and Archie Billings stood together as they remembered their schoolfriend.

Barnaby was described as "the kind of friend you only have once in your life", saying "n ot a single day would pass when he didn’t make the people around him laugh".

One of the group described him as "the antidote to pain, the antidote to loneliness, and the antidote to sadness" while another said "he really made everyone so happy, he was the light to everything around him".

Another of the boys said: "Barny was taken from us too soon but I will remember his positivity, contagious smile, and the way he always looked on the bright side of everything, putting others first, and taking us all into his happy world. The best of friends, happy and mad in equal measure, I will truly miss you."

Further tributes and readings are due to take place from Barnaby’s friends from Nottingham University.

His parents, David and Emma Webber, are also due to pay tribute to their son.

More to follow.