Listen to the 999 call the "amazing" young girls made

A Cornish mum who went into diabetic shock was saved by her young daughters who knew to call 999.

Kelly Garrett, from Truro, has been diabetic since having both her children - four-year-old Lucy and seven-year-old Isla.

On 4 July Kelly said she was feeling unwell and saw signs her blood sugars were going down. Both girls were at home with her when she passed out due to going into hyperglycemic shock.

The girls called 999 and then got help from their neighbour to make sure an ambulance came to help.

During the call when the operator asked if the patient was breathing, Isla said: "I don't know, she's asleep. I'm not the parent."

Isla told the call-handler: "She's really poorly today...asleep. My sister keeps screaming in her ear."

Speaking afterwards, Kelly said: “The girls were amazing, they phoned an ambulance for me. I was absolutely shocked, I was amazed.

“I was so proud of them, they did such a fantastic grown up thing. They were so mature and sensible. They were just astonishing. What a phenomenal thing they did together.”

Lucy said she was “shocked” by the whole situation and Isla said she was “happy” to help her mum.

Kelly said: “We did have lots of conversations about how we phone 999. They do know signs of when mummy’s poorly.”

Will Lee, Assistant Director of Operations at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “I would like to congratulate Isla and Lucy for being so brave and for knowing to call 999 and ask for the ambulance service when their mum was taken poorly recently.

“Calling 999 in a medical emergency can be a daunting experience, but at the ages of seven and four, Isla and Lucy showed incredible courage and care for their mum. I am really happy to hear that she is now back home and recovering well.

“I would like to thank Rhiannon in our team, who answered their 999 call. She kept the children calm, offered them reassurance and gave them guidance to go to their neighbour to ask for help while an ambulance was on its way to them. Thank you for your hard work and dedicated patient care, Rhiannon.”

