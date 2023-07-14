A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Swindon.

Vincent Sparkes, of Station Road in Swindon, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 15 July.

The charge is in relation to a stabbing in Broad Street at around 9pm on Tuesday 11 July, where a man in his 40s suffered a fatal knife injury.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died during the night.

A woman in her 30s who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

