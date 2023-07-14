Fire crews remain at the site of a large fire which produced potentially harmful toxic fumes across parts of Somerset overnight.

The fire broke out at a commercial unit between Ilchester and Yeovilton yesterday evening, 13 July.

The fire spread into the roof of the single-storey building.

Those living in Ilchester, Limington and Yeovilton were advised to close their windows and doors while the blaze is brought under control by firefighters.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "We are in attendance at a large fire between #Ilchester and RNAS Yeovilton.

"Please could all local residents, particularly those living in Limington and Yeovilton close their windows and doors due to potentially toxic fumes. Crews are working to bring the fire under control."

The latest update from the fire service said crews remained at the scene overnight and are still attempting to put out the fire and stop it from re-igniting.