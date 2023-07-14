A 64-year-old paedophile from Wiltshire will spend an extra four years in prison.

David Prosser, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, was prosecuted for sexual offences against children in 1997, 2009 and 2019.

He is already serving a prison term of 24 years and six months for child sexual offences but on 13 July he was sentenced to further jail time at Isleworth Crown Court in London for sexually abusing five young boys under 16 between 1989 and 1996.

Melissa Garner, Senior Crown Prosecutor within the RASSO Unit in CPS London North, said: “This case demonstrates the CPS do not hesitate to prosecute perpetrators of sexual abuse where there is sufficient evidence regardless of how long ago the crimes were committed.

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward as an adult to report what happened to you as a child.

“The victims have shown a great deal of strength and bravery in reporting these crimes and supporting the prosecution and I would like to thank them for their resilience.

“I sincerely hope that this sentence will now provide a sense that Prosser has been brought to justice for his crimes against them.”

In September 2009, he was jailed for 21 years at the same court. At that time, he was known to have preyed on 20 boys and a girl aged nine to 13 over a 20-year period.

Prosser was a kickboxing coach in the 1980s and 1990s. Most victims were targeted after attending one of his makeshift clubs in pubs, community centres and schools.

He would then single out one child and offer them one-to-one tuition at his home. What followed was bribery with alcohol, cash, cigarettes, drugs and gifts before abusing them.

The latest sentencing comes after police said in 2009 that there were “certainly a lot of other victims out there".

At that time Prosser admitted nine sexual offences and was found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court of a further 42. Apart from four rapes and two attempted rapes, there were 41 indecent assaults, three of indecency with a child, and one other serious sexual offence.

All were committed between 1980 and 2000 in his home town and in London, the court heard.

At the 2009 sentencing, Judge Jonathan Lowen told the father-of-two and former bouncer: “You were in fact a predatory paedophile who abused the trust placed in you at every opportunity.

“This court has heard shocking accounts of lives spoilt, some even broken by illness by what you did for your own sexual gratification.”