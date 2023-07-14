A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder following a stabbing in Swindon.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at court on 14 July in relation to the alleged stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Meadowcroft Fields in Upper Stratton on 8 June.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition and is now recovering.

The teenager pleaded not guilty and has been remanded into the care of the local authority until the trial, which has been set for 27 November.

At the time Wiltshire Police were given extra stop and search powers through a Section 60 order covering most of Swindon and Highworth.