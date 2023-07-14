Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from Devizes.

Brett Stevens, 42, was last seen at around 9.30am on Thursday 13 July near Rowde.

He is described as white, slim, around 6ft tall, with shoulder length bleach blonde hair and stubble.

Brett was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket with a hood and jogging bottoms. His hair has grown longer since the photograph above was taken.

If you see Brett, or you have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch on 101 quoting log 293 of July 13.