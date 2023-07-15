A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly punched and elbowed in the centre of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police has said it's hoping to trace a potential witness who may have seen the incident on Sunday 28 May, before reporting it to a security guard of a shop nearby.

In a statement the force said: "A man approached a security guard and suggested he had seen an assault on a woman by a man, which is believed to have occurred at approximately 1pm on Sunday 28 May.

"We understand after a verbal argument near Primark, the suspect punched and struck the victim with his elbow, fortunately causing no injury.

"A 26-year-old man has been arrested as part of our enquiries and subsequently released on bail.

"The security guard told police they had been approached by a man who said he had seen the assault but that the potential witness had left the scene without providing any details and we are hoping he can get in touch to help our enquiries.

"The potential witness, or anyone else who recalls witnessing the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223125230."