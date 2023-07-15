A two-toed sloth called Mo has arrived at a zoo in Devon after travelling from Scotland.

Mo, short for Moana, made the 467 mile trip from Scotland to Paignton Zoo where he will spend the next couple of weeks taking it slow and steady in a private area while he settles in.

The three-year-old Linne’s two toed sloth, was born at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium before moving to Edinburgh Zoo in December 2020.

Paignton Zoo's new sloth exhibit, which opens in time for the summer holidays, provides plenty of branching for Mo to explore, with tropical plants and high humidity levels replicating the conditions of the South American rainforest.

Sloths are famous for their laid-back lifestyle, spending almost all of their time in the trees, even feeding, sleeping and giving birth at height.

They only come down to ground level to go to the toilet or move to a new tree. The curved claws of a sloth allow them to hang safely from branches without using too much energy.

Paignton Zoo’s keeper team are particularly excited to welcome this new addition.

Interim Curator of Mammals Owen Taylor said: “New arrivals are always cause for celebration and we’re really happy to be welcoming a sloth to Paignton Zoo.

"We’re sure our visitors will be just as excited as we are and look forward to introducing Mo to everyone soon.”