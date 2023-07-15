One man has died and two people have been arrested following a fatal road traffic collision in Cornwall.

Officers were called to Stable Hobba, Newlyn at around 12:35am on Saturday 15 July to reports of a damaged unattended vehicle.

It's thought that one person had left the scene.

Shortly after, at around 1am police recieved a concern for welfare report, for a man in Alverton Road, Penzance.

Officers found a man in cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him by officers and paramedics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 29-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

A 26-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through alcohol and on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

Both remain in police custody.

Local road closures remain in place at both scenes. Road users are advised to seek alternative routes.