A number of public events have been cancelled across Cornwall this weekend due to bad weather and safety concerns.

High winds and heavy rain have battered the site of Cornwall Air Ambulance's Helifest event near Padstow since Friday.

Organisers said they had no choice but to cancel it as the weather had already caused major damage, blowing down equipment, marquees and tents.

Cornwall Air Ambulance's Chief Executive Tim Bunting told ITV West Country it had been 'hugely disappointing'.

Helifest gazebos drying out at Cornwall Air Ambulance HQ Credit: ITV News

He said: “This has been an incredibly tough decision to make, and we would like to thank everyone who had planned to attend Helifest and support Cornwall Air Ambulance this weekend.

"We’re really sorry that the weather has prevented us from going ahead this year.

"The safety and enjoyment of visitors, exhibitors, staff and volunteers is paramount – and with a yellow weather warning for wind now in place over the next 24 hours, the site remains too dangerous for us to go ahead with the event.”

Full refunds are available for all those who pre-bought tickets, which can be arranged by emailing enquiries@cornwallairambulancetrust.org and quoting your order number.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of wind from 09.00hrs til midnight on Saturday 15th July. Some areas also saw heavy downpours with gusts of more than 30mph.

Delabole Carnival was also cut short due to the forecast and its marquee was left completely flattened by the bad weather.

Delabole Carnival Marquee Credit: Delabole Carnival Committee

That meant a carnival procession and beer festival had to be cancelled. A Just Giving crowdfunder has been launched to help the Delabole Carnival Committee raise funds towards next year's event.

Redruth Pride which had planned a procession through the town as part of this year's Cornwall Pride celebrations, was also cancelled.

The next event will be Saturday 22nd July in Newquay.

Chief Executive of Cornwall Pride, Matthew Kenworthy Gomes said: "To have Redruth Pride cancelled is heartbreaking.

"For Redruth as a community if you walk up and down Fore Street, you will see lots of shop fronts and lots of people talking about pride and celebrating pride in Redruth.

"However, on Saturday 22nd of July we have Newquay Pride which we are really expecting to be a lot bigger this year."

The Lions Club of Tavistock also postponed its planned Carnival Procession on Saturday on health and safety grounds, with plans to reschedule for September.