Two people have been arrested after an attempted robbery at a bank in Burnham-on-Sea.

Police confirmed that the pair had been arrested in connection with the incident at the Nationwide Building Society on the high street on Friday, July 14.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: “An investigation is under way following an attempted robbery at Nationwide in the High Street.

“We were called at just before 1.30pm after a man went into the branch and threatened the employees. Nothing was taken and no-one was injured, but the employees were left shaken.

“Officers attended the scene, including armed officers, and the National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed, to help carry out a thorough search of the area and review all available CCTV.

“Two people – a man and a woman – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and are being taken into custody.

“We’re appealing to any eye-witnesses, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to call us on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5223168621.”