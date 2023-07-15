A retired teacher from Wiltshire has told his story about spending 32 days on a remote island in the North Atlantic.

Chris 'Cam' Cameron, from Chippenham, spent 32 days on Rockall, an uninhabited rock in the North Atlantic Ocean. It stands about 70ft above sea level and is around 300ft in circumference.

He was hoping to break the current record of 45 days while raising funds for armed forces charities. Unfortunately he called for help 32 days into the challenge due to "declining weather conditions". He was on the island for his 54th birthday though.

Cam told ITV West Country: “When we arrived it was dry and beautiful, it was idyllic. It was a small tropical island with thousands of birds.

“Then it dawns on you that there’s nothing beyond the horizon, 300 miles to the nearest populated place.”

He said he spent his time doing diary entries, filming, rock climbing, and making scientific observations.

Cam said: “My days were filled and the time passed quickly.”

However a couple of weeks in, he said the birds disappeared and the weather turned. Cam said: “Suddenly I was on the rock without even any bird friends, that was difficult. It was the most terrifying time of my life. I feared for my life.”

Credit: Chris Cameron

Much of his equipment was destroyed by wind and waves, and he was almost swept away at several points throughout the night.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it sent a search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway after receiving the distress call. A fixed wing aircraft was also sent to support the rescue from Rockall.

Cam’s family said in a statement afterwards: “We are hugely proud of all his achievements, but also that he had the courage to make what must have been a very difficult decision in the face of such dreadful weather.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him home and hope that any future adventures will be a little less risky.”

His family joked: “Why couldn’t he just have bought a sports car in the first place?”

A documentary about Mr Cameron’s challenge, named Rockall, The Edge of Existence, is currently being produced.