Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2023: Road closures, car parking, and event times 

Bristol’s annual Balloon Fiesta will return to Ashton Court Estate from 10-13 August.

The event is Europe's largest hot air balloon event and has been running since 1979. More than 100 hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes take to the skies at dusk and dawn.

The free four-day event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

There’s also family entertainment running throughout the day, food and drink stalls, and live music.

Getting to the festival

Bus: There will be a Stagecoach shuttle bus running to Ashton Court Estate from Bristol Temple Meads and Bristol Bus Station. Tickets need to be booked in advance for the day you want.

Taxi: There is a drop-off/pick-up location a short walk from the event. There will be signs from all routes into the fiesta.

Car: If you’re driving in then car parking tickets need to be bought in advance.

Blue Car Park, via Gate 4 - early entry for morning ascents, last entry 5pm

Red Car park, via Gate 6 - opens 10am, last entry 7pm

Motorbike parking, via Gate 6 - last entry 5pm

Disabled car park, via Gate 6 - blue badge parking permit required, last entry 5pm

There will be signs to get you to the car parks.

Night Glow is when a collection of balloons light up in the night sky when they are tethered to the ground Credit: Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Event times

Morning ascents start at 6am.

Evening ascents take place any time after 6pm.

Night Glow is when a collection of balloons light up in the night sky when they are tethered to the ground. This takes place on 10 and 12 August at 9pm.

Road closures

The Clifton Suspension Bridge will close to all pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles on 10 and 12 August from 6pm until midnight.

Other roads around Ashton Court Estate will be closed - visitors must follow traffic signs.