Gloucestershire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint.

The delivery driver was targeted in Farmington, near Northleach at around 9.40am on Wednesday 12 July.

He was approached by a man who was carrying a knife and then threatened to punch the driver before taking a parcel containing three mobile phones.

He then got into a waiting gold BMW X5 which was being driven by a woman and headed in the direction of the A40.

Police have now released an appeal with more information relating to the incident saying: "The suspect was described as being a white man, aged between 20 and 30 years old, and of medium build.

"He was wearing a brown jumper and brown trousers, and spoke with a stutter.

"Officers would now like to speak to the man in the image in connection with the incident.

"Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 124 of 12 July."