A man in his 40s has been hospitalised following an assault in Plymouth.

Police were called to Belgrave Road in the Mutley area of the city in the early hours of Sunday 16 July.

It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted between 1:30am and 2:30am.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Cordons were put in place at the scene, but have since been lifted.

Detectives carrying out enquiries into the incident have appealed for witnesses to come forward

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are keen to hear from any person who witnessed the incident, particularly those with mobile phone footage or dashcams.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230196650."

