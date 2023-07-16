A parliamentary watchdog has closed its investigation into former Somerset MP David Warburton, 48 hours after the former Lord Justice of Appeal declared it "materially flawed".

Investigations into the former conservative MP for Somerton and Frome began in April last year, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

The 15-month-long investigation has now been closed by the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme (ICGS).

Former Lord Justice of Appeal Sir Stephen Irwin described the parliamentary watchdog’s investigation as “inadequate”, as having “omitted evidence”, and upholding the appeal that it was “materially flawed” and “procedurally flawed” on Friday 14 July.

Last month, former Somerton and Frome MP David Warburton said the investigation has led to an "obscene abuse of power" that became "unbearable" for him.

The Tory MP resigned from Parliament on Saturday 17 June 2023, having had the whip withdrawn 15 months prior.

The ICGS confirmed in writing to Mr Warburton that it "considered the matter closed" and that 'the complainant has withdrawn her complaint'.

David Warburton confirmed today (16 July) that the reason he stepped down as an MP was "in order to speak out about the appalling injustice he had experienced".

He said: "I know it’s extremely rare for the Independent Expert Panel to fully uphold an appeal by an MP.

"I’m, of course, delighted but the past year has been extraordinarily painful for my family and for me, and the personal cost has been incalculable.

"As a result – and in order to speak out about the appalling injustice I have experienced - I have had to step down as an MP.

“The stories about me first published across the media last April were false, malicious and fabricated.

"The legal experts in the IEP panel described the parliamentary investigation I was subjected to as ‘materially flawed’, ‘inadequate’ and ruled that it should have examined evidence that the complainant ‘colluded with witnesses to fabricate the complaint.’

“I’m relieved that this shocking and unutterably damaging process is now finally over and pleased finally to be vindicated, but the ICGS and the parliamentary process has left deep scars and if we want people to want to come into public service, these processes need a complete overhaul - not just of its processes but of the dreadful and abusive system whereby a person is assumed guilty until proven innocent, their career and their life left in tatters.”

In response, the IEP said: “Reinvestigation remains both necessary and proportionate.

"The collapse of these claims against Mr Warburton means that, of the three long investigations he has faced over the past 15 months, the first was concluded and cleared, the second was closed with all claims dismissed, and the last has now been dropped with all allegations withdrawn. He is no longer subject to any investigation."

In addition, the IEP ruled that the Commissioner’s “reasoning was not sufficient to explain how he had reached his conclusions” and that he had also “failed fully to consider whether the complainant’s breach of confidentiality at the beginning of the process and her denial of it, affected her credibility.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…