A man has been arrested following reports a teenage girl was a victim of an upskirting incident at a Tesco store in Weymouth.

The 14-year-old girl was in the Tesco Express on Portland Road in Wyke Regis when it's alleged that a man was trying to take photos underneath her skirt.

Dorset Police say the reported incident took place at around 3pm on Friday 16 June.

Following enquiries and a CCTV appeal, a 31-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of an upskirting offence.

Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for any more potential witnesses to get in touch.