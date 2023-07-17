Play Brightcove video

Watch as Bibby Stockholm leaves Falmouth Harbour.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, that will be used to house more than 500 asylum seekers, has left Falmouth Harbour in Cornwall.

The boat has been docked in Falmouth for a refit ahead of its reassignment to Portland in Dorset as part of the government's immigration policy.

It will house 506 asylum seekers for a year and a half, with the Home Office paying the council £3,500 per occupied bed.

Plans to moor the vessel in Portland Port, near Weymouth, have been met with protests from some groups.

The vessel started moving just before 9am this morning and is expected to head straight to Portland.

It is being manoeuvred by two tugs, which will pull it out of the harbour and down the coast towards Weymouth.

Earlier this month, the barge was pulled from the dry dock and then docked in another spot in the harbour.

Updates to follow...