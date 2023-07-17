Concerns are growing for the welfare of a vulnerable man from Cirencester who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Patrick 'Paddy' White's family has appealed for anyone with information of his whereabouts to come forward.

The 33-year-old often travels long distances by train, previously known to make journeys from Gloucestershire to Brighton and London.

He was last seen on 29 June in Bishopsgate in London and prior to that, in Deptford Park.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Paddy’s family just want to know he is safe so if you have any information, please call Gloucestershire Constabulary and quote incident 532 of 8 July.

"You can call 999 if you are with Paddy at the time or think he is in immediate danger, or if have sighted him recently and don't consider him to be in immediate danger, you can call 101 and ask for Gloucestershire Constabulary."

They added that anyone getting in touch should have the following information ready: