A driver caught speeding in Wiltshire claimed they were in a rush to plug in their electric car that was 'running out of charge'.

A Specialist Operations unit at Wiltshire Police tweeted a picture of a device recording 101mph.

The caption said "the driver of the electric vehicle stated they were in a rush to plug in for more charge they didn’t understand the faster you go the more juice the car uses!"

The force said: "A trip to court awaits where hopefully more common sense prevails. #Fatal5".