Driver caught speeding at 100mph in Wiltshire claims electric car was 'running out of charge'
A driver caught speeding in Wiltshire claimed they were in a rush to plug in their electric car that was 'running out of charge'.
A Specialist Operations unit at Wiltshire Police tweeted a picture of a device recording 101mph.
The caption said "the driver of the electric vehicle stated they were in a rush to plug in for more charge they didn’t understand the faster you go the more juice the car uses!"
The force said: "A trip to court awaits where hopefully more common sense prevails. #Fatal5".