The families of two teenagers who were killed in a horror crash in Cornwall have paid tribute to their sons, who they say were 'loved by so many'.

Jamie Lane, 18, and Luke Warner, 16, both died on 18 April following the crash which happened on the on the A390 near Liskeard.

They were both occupants of the car, along with 30-year-old Ben Mason, who also died.

Ben Mason also died in the horror crash. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The family of Jamie Lane paid tribute to their "bubbly" son, saying: “Three months of not knowing for sure the nightmare has become real, you’ve finally been identified, your smile and bubbly personality will live in everyone’s memories forever, missed and loved by so many.

“If love could save you, you would’ve lived forever."

The family of Luke Warner said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful Luke.

"A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin with the kindest of hearts and the cheekiest sense of humour; a smile that lit up a room and a fiercely caring and protective personality.

“Loved by everyone who met and knew him, Luke was a keen rugby player and popular member of the team, latterly he began boxing alongside his older brother, getting ready to compete in his first boxing show.

"His life was cruelly cut short before his ambitious life plans could begin. He had started the application process into the Navy and was focussed on ‘being the best’.

“The hole that this has left in our family is unimaginable and beyond comprehension. Luke will always be the brightest star in the sky and forever in our hearts.”

Four teenagers from Liskeard were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident. They remain on police bail whilst the investigation continues.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to report it online, quoting reference 50230120322.