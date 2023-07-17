A man was taken to hospital after having his ear bitten in Cheltenham town centre.

The attack followed an altercation between two men and happened near the taxi rank on the Promenade between 6.30am and 6.45am on Sunday, 2 July.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment to a wound to the top of his ear.

People stepped in to help the him after the assault. Anyone who hasn't spoken to police or has further information on the offender is urged to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male, in their early 20s, 5ft 7ins tall, with long dark hair and wearing a hooded top.

Officers are also eager to hear from any taxi drivers who may have captured the incident or offender on dashcam.

Those with information are asked to complete this form, quoting incident 106 of 2 July.