Watch the moment the ponies are rescued and released in Bristol

A group of neglected ponies found in "terrible" condition have been rescued by a horse welfare charity in Bristol.

HorseWorld say the ponies were "running wild" on common land with "no sign of anyone caring for them".

The case was investigated for a possible prosecution, but no owner could be traced.

The Welsh ponies now named Pretzel, Peanut, Pumpkin, Peaches and Plum were part of a group of 25 ponies seized from Gelligaer Common in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

They are now all being cared for by staff at HorseWold.

"The ponies were completely unhandled, terrified of humans and were in terrible condition. There was not enough grazing on the common to sustain them", a spokesperson from the charity said.

HorseWorld collaborated with multiple welfare charities to rescue the ponies and bring them to safety. Credit: HorseWorld

HorseWorld collaborated with multiple welfare charities to remove the ponies and bring five of them to safety in Bristol.

One of the ponies named Plum was heavily pregnant. Sadly, the foal only survived 24 hours despite receiving veterinary care. HorseWorld staff named the filly foal Damson (a type of plum).

HorseWorld’s Head of Equine Welfare, Sarah Hollister commented “The positive news is, all five ponies are doing really well now and are expected to make a full recovery.

"Our team have started some very gentle rehabilitation training with them to help get them used to being handled. The training is taken very slowly and is led by the individual pony in order to keep their stress levels low at all times.

The team at HorseWorld have worked to rehabilitate the rescued ponies. Credit: HorseWorld

“For ponies like this that have likely never had human contact, we start with a glove on a pole and slowly get them used to being touched with the trainer remaining at a comfortable distance for them.

"As they accept this, we can move a little closer. This is a long slow process which is never rushed, it takes as long as it takes. The welfare of the horses, their comfort and happiness is paramount."

“Whatever lies ahead, once a horse or pony comes into HorseWorld’s care we guarantee they have a home for life. These ponies will never know neglect, mistreatment or starvation ever again. They are safe for the rest of their lives.”