Plymouth Argyle have announced the signing of fan favourite Morgan Whittaker for a club- record fee.

The 22-year-old was hugely popular during his loan spell from Swansea last season and was spotted back at the ground supporting his teammates against Bristol Rovers at the end of the season after he'd been recalled.

He's now signed a four year deal with the Pilgrims with manager Steven Schumacher, who's described him as 'one of the most exciting prospects' in the English Football League.

Morgan Whittaker signs for Plymouth Argyle Credit: Plymouth Argyle

He said: “Morgan really needs no introduction to the Green Army after his contributions in our title-winning campaign last season.

"He scored and created crucial goals in the time he was with us, and we were all naturally disappointed when he was recalled in January.

“At just 22 he has so much room for growth and development, and we are thrilled he has decided that Home Park is the place he wants to do that. He gets fans off their seats and is one of the most exciting prospects in the EFL.

“He has been one of our main targets all summer, and it is a real coup to bring him back to the club. I know the fans will agree when I say I can’t wait to see him run out in an Argyle shirt once again.”

The move will be a record transfer for Plymouth who have been promoted to the Championship for the first time in 13 years.