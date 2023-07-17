One in five children between the ages of 10 and 11 in Cornwall are classified as obese, according to newly released data.

Public Health leaders in Cornwall have described the figures as 'shocking'.

Director of Public Health for Cornwall, Rachel Wigglesworth, announced the data during a Cornwall Council meeting on Wednesday 12 July.

Councillors heard that the socio-economic impact on the health of children living in poverty in Cornwall is among the worst in local authorities across the South West.

The England average for children, aged under 16, in 'absolute low income' families whose health was affected by economic and social problems during 2021/22 was 15.3%.

Ruth Goldstein, Assistant Director of Public Health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly told ITV West Country: "Something like childhood obesity is much more prevalent amongst our population who have got other struggles financially.

"It's a double whammy that those people who can least afford to make positive choices are the people who's health is affected the most."