Watch the moment six community minibuses are destroyed in an arson attack.

Six community minibuses have been destroyed in an arson attack in Dawlish.

Police were contacted by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue, who were tackling a fire involving numerous vehicles at Barton Surgery.

The blaze, which police describe as an "appalling act of vandalism" is believed to have been started at around 2am on Friday 14 July.

Detective Sergeant Martin Key from Devon and Cornwall Police said the minibuses were 'vital' to the community.

“Following discussions with the fire investigator, we can confirm that this fire was started deliberately, and we are investigating this matter as arson", he said.

The minibuses were completely destroyed by the fire. Credit: BPM Media

“In total six minibuses have been destroyed with a seventh vehicle likely to be written off such was the damage.

“These minibuses belong to the local community transport and are vital to the community; this is an appalling act of vandalism and we are doing all we can to locate and arrest the person responsible.”

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact police via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230195029.