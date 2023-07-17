A section of the M4 is closed this morning after a multi-vehicle crash overnight.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed between junction 22 for the Prince of Wales Bridge to junction 21 for the M48.

Drivers are advised to follow the diversion route that has been put in place.

Follow the M49 southbound, then the M5 northbound, exit at junction 16 to rejoin the M4 to J20 at the Almondsbury Interchange.

Police have been contacted for more information about the crash.

Updates to follow...