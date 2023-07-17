A family has paid tribute to an army Corporal who died following a crash in Gloucestershire.

Wayne Birnie died after he was involved in a collision with a bus in Sedbury at around 4pm on 30 June.

His parents have paid tribute to their son, saying their "hearts will never heal".

“There were very few people that didn’t know Wayne. He served in every single Company in the Battalion", they said.

"His personality and sense of humour was immensely infectious, he was not afraid to put his arm around you to tell you that he loved you.

“There’s a huge hole in our hearts that will never heal. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Fly high son, Swift and Bold xx.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened on Beachley Road in the market town.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to come forward, quoting incident 363 of 30 June, using this form.