Two women have died following a crash on the M4 near Bristol.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the M4 eastbound between junctions 22 and 21 at just after 12am on 17 July.

Officers arrived at the scene to find both vehicles had left the carriageway, and a number of casualties.

The two women, who were passengers in one of the vehicles, died at the scene. Relatives of the two women have been informed.

The three remaining occupants of the vehicle attended hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men who were travelling in the other car have been arrested and are in police custody after also receiving hospital treatment.

The road remains shut eastbound and a diversion route is in place via the M49 and M5 while recovery and investigation work is carried out.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police has said: "We hope to be in a position for the road to reopen at some stage this afternoon, however would advise drivers to follow National Highways South West’s Twitter feed for latest updates."

"We’d please ask any witnesses or motorists with dashcam that could assist our ongoing enquiries call 101 and quote reference number 5223170366 or contact us via our website."