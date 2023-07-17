A woman in her 80s has died following a crash in Gloucestershire.

It happened at the Highfield Road/A48 junction near Lydney just before 3pm on Sunday 16 July.

A black Honda estate and a grey Peugeot 208 were involved.

The woman, who was a passenger in the Honda, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver, also in his 80s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 20s, who was driving the Peugeot, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and is in a serious but stable condition.

The road closures in place are likely to remain well into Monday morning as an investigation is carried out at the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened is being urged to contact Gloucestershire Police online or by calling 101.