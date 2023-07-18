Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing 13-year-old girl from Bristol.

Calyse was reported missing on 11 July but a sighting of her was confirmed three days later, on 14 July, on Whitehall Road in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say the teen is white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build with brown eyes and brown hair.

She has links to Bedminster, Hartcliffe, Speedwell and Bristol city centre.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, is asked to call the force and quote reference 5223166417.