Dale Vince, the founder of Gloucestershire-based energy company Ecotricity, has launched the world's first zero-emissions airline.

The green energy business boss and owner of Forest Green Rovers has joined forces with aviation specialists for the venture which will see the creation of a fleet of 'Ecojet' planes.

How will the zero-emissions airline work?

Ecojet’s fleet will eventually be made from conventional planes which will be fitted with hydrogen-electric power trains. The first retrofits will take place in 2025.

Until then, Ecojet will make use of kerosene fuel, until the hydrogen-electric model becomes approved for service by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Old planes will be repurposed which the businesses says is set to save 90,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

When will the airline begin to fly?

Flights across the UK will begin in 2024 with an Edinburgh to Southampton route and then expand to mainland Europe, with long-haul flights planned for the future.

Only vegan meals will be served to passengers with no single-use plastic.

Vince's sustainable approaches have been recognised since his time as owner of Forest Green Rovers - which has been named as the world's first ever carbon-neutral football club.

The multimillionaire said: "The question of how to create sustainable air travel has plagued the green movement for decades, Ecojet is by far the most significant step towards a solution to date.

"The desire to travel is deeply etched into the human spirit, and flights free of C02 emissions, powered by renewable energy will allow us to explore our incredible world without harming it for the first time."