Hannah Dingley's spell as the only female manager in the four top tiers of English football has come to an end after less than a fortnight in charge of Forest Green Rovers.

Dingley has missed out on being the League Two side's head coach for the new season, following the appointment of the Southampton B team manager, David Horseman.

Dingley became the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club when handed the job on a caretaker basis at the start of July following the departure of Duncan Ferguson off the back of relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

However, after she had overseen Rovers’ opening pre-season fixture against non-league Melksham Town and a trip to Ireland, the Gloucestershire club have confirmed Horseman as the new boss following his stint in charge of Southampton’s Under-23 side.

Credit: Forest Green Rovers

Horseman worked alongside Ruben Selles when he took charge of Southampton’s first team in the Premier League last season. He has also had spells coaching at Bristol City.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have David join as our head coach.

“He brings a wealth of experience and a modern approach to the game which matches our own – and he very much stood out from over 100 applicants for the role.

“I’m grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process and although she did not get the top job this time, it’s undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path.”

Horseman will be assisted at Forest Green by Louis Carey, who had been part of the youth set-up at Southampton.

Forest Green confirmed Dingley would remain in charge for the back-to-back home games on Tuesday and Wednesday night against Coventry and Everton Under-21s respectively.

Horseman and Carey will then begin their new roles on Thursday ahead of travelling to Plymouth for a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday.