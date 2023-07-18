Car giant Jaguar Land Rover is expected to announce plans to build a new electric battery ‘giga-factory’ in Somerset.

Thousands of new jobs will be created by the expected development.

The car firm’s owners Tata is set to confirm the news on Wednesday after weeks of speculation.

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow business secretary, said: “Labour welcomes any investment in British jobs and industry and decisions like these vindicate Labour’s advocacy of an industrial strategy in place of scattergun announcements.

“In spite of the Government’s cack-handed approach to industry and our economy this shows the strength of the UK automotive industry.

“Labour has been clear the public and private sector working together is the only way we can transition industry to keep the jobs of the future on our shores for decades to come.

“That’s why a Labour Government will go further with a proper industrial strategy, investing in eight gigafactories and delivering clean energy by 2030.

“Our plans for the car industry will deliver 80,000 additional jobs and billions in economic growth ensuring announcements like this aren’t a one-off but the basis for a growing economy with good jobs in our industrial heartlands.”

