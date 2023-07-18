A supermarket has launched an investigation after a couple from Bristol reported finding "a shard of glass" inside a chicken nugget.

Isaac Bundy and Jake Furlong said they made the unpleasant find just moments before giving the chicken nuggets to their young nieces for dinner.

Isaac said he bought the Lidl's own-branded Red Hen breaded chicken nuggets in the Brislington branch on 14 July and cooked them the next day.

“As he [Jake] bit into it, he thought that a bit of his tooth had fallen out. He spat it out into his hand and realised it was a shard of glass.

“We looked into the chicken nugget itself and saw a shard of glass embedded in the chicken nugget as well.”

The couple say they found the above shard in a chicken nugget.

The couple said there was no other glass in the bag. They contacted Lidl straight away and said they were told the product would be taken off the shelves immediately. They have since sent off the bag and glass to the company too for a full inspection.

“We always shop in Lidl. It’s the last thing we’d expect to find in a chicken nugget," Jake said.

Isaac added: “It’s just so lucky Jake took a bite first and not one of the kids because it was a really sharp shard of glass and quite big so it could have caused a lot of issues. Pretty disgusting really and we’re really angry about it.

“We won’t be buying chicken nuggets again from any brand, that definitely has put us off."

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We were very sorry to hear of this matter, as it is never our intention for a customer to be dissatisfied.

"We work very closely with our suppliers to ensure that the products we sell are of the highest possible quality for our customers. We are, therefore, disappointed if our expected high standards were not met on this occasion.

“Upon initial contact with our Customer Care team, the matter was immediately escalated to our Quality Assurance team who have shared freepost details with the customer so the item can be sent back and fully analysed. Whilst we’ve had no other cases of this nature relating to this product, a full investigation with the supplier is underway and the customer will be kept updated on the outcome.”