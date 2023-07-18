A man from Somerset is set to face trial accused of offences relating to someone wearing a black gimp suit in public.

Joshua Hunt, 32, is accused of two charges of putting someone in fear of provocation or violence under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

North Somerset Magistrates’ Court heard the two offences relate to incidents allegedly committed on 7 and 9 May in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night reported seeing a man in a black costume to police.

The defendant is accused of “using towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence will be used against him or another by any person”.

Hunt, of Claverham, Somerset spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the hearing.

Wearing a white shirt and brown trousers, the defendant shook his head to deny the two charges.

Robert Yates, prosecuting, told the court: “This is a case that has had quite a complex history and has been up to the crown court and come back.”

A trial date was not fixed but a case management hearing will take place before a district judge at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on August 16.

Hunt was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing.