The owners of one of Bristol's most popular restaurants Pasta Loco have announced they will close.

In a statement, the owners of the Cotham Hill pasta restaurant which opened in 2016 said it is "with a heavy heart" that they have made the decision to immediately cease trading.

Dominic Borel and Ben Harvey, also own Pasta Ripiena, Cotto, Bianchis and Pizza Bianchis in the city - all of which remain open.

The pair said the closure was in part down to rising costs of energy, labour and ingredients and landlords increasing the rent.

However, they said the "final nail in the coffin" was Bristol City Council's "handling" of the pedestrianisation scheme on Cotham Hill.

The scheme was brought in by the council in April 2021 as a temporary measure to allow outdoor trading during the pandemic and reduce traffic and pollution.

Local residents were then invited to give their views on making the changes permanent during a public consultation - to which they overwhelmingly supported.

However in June, Bristol City Council began construction work in and around Cotham Hill in a bid to “permanently improve the area”.

As part of this work, businesses were asked by the authority to remove any 'structures' from Cotham Hill while the work takes place.

"For the most part, tables and chairs can continue to be used and the council is waiving pavement licences fees over the construction period", the council said.

Ben Harvey and Ben Dorel opened their first restaurant Pasta Loco in 2016. Credit: Instagram/@pastaloco

However the restaurant owners claim they had been allocated only enough space for “two outdoor tables”, meaning they will lose business and be forced to lose staff.

"Initially we were all for the scheme. Permission to extend our dining area has been a protective factor for the business", they said.

"But to be notified that the scheme will complete over summer and all retailers are to take down their external structures and remove outdoor seating is the death knell for us", they added.

The restaurant owners thanked their customers saying:"You have supported our business, eaten numerous plates of home-made pasta in our restaurant and, above all, cared about our dilemma. It’s your commitment to us that has kept us going, day in, day out."

They also thanked their staff who, they say, "have worked hard to reflect our mission and values as a company, and have turned up every day despite the whirlwind of uncertainty that our industry is in."

It went on to add: "Pasta Loco has been a joyous ride from the start and will always be our first love, it’s hard to walk away but we know in our hearts that the time is right. One door shuts and another will open."

Bristol City Council has been approached for a further comment.