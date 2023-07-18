Protestors have gathered as a barge set to house 500 asylum seekers pulls into Portland Port.

The Bibby Stockholm barge left Falmouth Harbour yesterday morning (17 July), more than a month behind schedule.

It was manoeuvred along the coastline by the tug Mercia and is pulling into the Dorset harbour this morning (18 July).

The vessel will house 506 men who are waiting for their asylum claims to be processed.

"Stand up to Racism" protestors gather at Portland Port.

Two groups of protestors have taken positions in Portland this morning. One saying "no to the barge" and the other in support of asylum seekers.

The government says it needs to reduce the cost of housing asylum seekers and insists the use of the barge will be more cost-effective than using hotels.

It says there are currently about 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels across the UK, costing the taxpayer about £6m a day.