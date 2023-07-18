A "sexual predator" from Trowbridge who attempted to rape two teenage girls and sexually assaulted a young woman has been jailed for 17 years.

Stephen Sydney Chant, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted stranger rape and one count of sexual assault at Swindon Crown Court.

On 25 July last year, Chant hid in a bush before attacking one of his teenage victims and attempting to rape her.

Police say he had been hiding in the bushes on a footpath near the railway station and Langford Road before he ran towards her, hit her over the head and then attempted to rape her.

"She fought back, and a passer-by intervened, allowing her to escape", a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.

Chant also pleaded guilty to another charge of attempted rape on a second teenage girl that had occurred in April of that year and a sexual assault on a young woman that occurred in August 2021.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison plus a five year supervision order for attempted rape and grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker of Wiltshire Police said: "Chant is clearly a very dangerous man who preyed on young women in Trowbridge.

"His victims have been incredibly brave and I cannot praise them enough for how they have worked with my team to help us to get him convicted and imprisoned.

"I would also like to say how proud I am of the officers from our Community Policing Team and my detectives from the Central CID who identified Chant as being responsible for these horrific crimes and who carried out such a thorough investigation that he had no option but to plead guilty.

"This in turn saved his victims - who had already gone through an unimaginable ordeal - from reliving the trauma at a trial.

"A sexual predator has now been removed from society, safeguarding those within our communities."