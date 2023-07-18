Wild camping could be allowed on Dartmoor as campaigners are challenging a High Court ruling that people do not have a right to wild camp there without landowners’ permission.

The only place that wild camping was legally permitted in England was Dartmoor National Park.

However, following a court case against the national park by Alexander Darwall, a hedgefund manager and landowner of the 4,000-acre Blachford Estate, wild camping is no longer permitted in Dartmoor without seeking the permission of the landowner.

This could change as Dartmoor National Park is appealing against the judge's ruling.

What is wild camping?

Wild camping involves setting up camp outside of a campsite or caravan park and sleeping in your tent in the wilderness.

The only way to wild camp legally in England is by seeking permission from the landowner. Credit: Dartmoor National Park

What are the rules around wild camping?

The general rule for wild camping is to check whether you can legally camp - or get permission - and it is vital to leave no trace.

Before heading to the wilderness to wild camp, it's important to check the rules in your region. In the majority of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, campers have no legal rights so check before you camp or get the landowner's permission.

Is wild camping legal?

Most land in England is privately owned by landowners. While wild camping isn't banned, the only way to wild camp legally in England is by seeking permission from the landowner.

Dartmoor National Park was the only place that wild camping was legally permitted in England until the ruling but this could be reversed.

Campaigners say it is a custom which has been going on for decades and they will continue to fight for what they see as their right.

While they wait for an appeal, the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) said it will work with landowners under a new system. This would see them grant permission to the authority to allow the public to wild camp.

