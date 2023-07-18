Burglars forced their way into a home in Cheltenham shouting "where's the money", before spraying homeowners with what is believed to have been an incapacitant spray.

An incapacitant spray leaves someone t emporarily immobilised without wounding or killing them.

The man and woman reported hearing a window smash at their property on Pilgrove Way in Springbank at around 3:25am on Sunday morning (16 July) before the attack.

The offenders then made off with a black leather handbag which has a gold buckle opening.

The men were described as wearing dark coloured clothing and had balaclavas on their faces.

Officers investigating the incident want to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the time.

The Cheltenham Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure people living nearby.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Annabel Brittain said: “This is an extremely concerning incident which caused great distress to the victims.

“Such offences are, thankfully, extremely rare, but it’s totally unacceptable for anyone to be disturbed and attacked in their home in this manner.

“Fortunately the family involved are not suffering permanent physical injury, but we need to identify the offenders before anyone else is put at risk.

“I appeal to anyone who has any information about who was involved to contact us as soon as possible, or Crimestoppers which could lead to a reward.”

Information can be submitted online by completing this form and quoting incident 67 of 16 July or by contacting Crimestoppers.