A CCTV image has been released after a Rolex watch, worth thousands of pounds, was stolen from a jewellers in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police want to speak to the people in the picture in connection with the theft.

It happened at a shop on the high street at around 1:30pm on 8 June.

A man and a woman entered the shop and asked to see some of the items on display.

While the woman looked at the item with a shop assistant, the man moved towards the window.

It is believed he forced open a display case, took the watch and pocketed it before returning to the woman.

The pair had a short conversation before both left the shop. Two people were seen waiting outside the store throughout the incident. They left with the man and woman who had been inside.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The watch, which was valued at £4,000, was described as a Rolex with a grey dial and a black leather strap. It was in a chrome case.

"Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and would now like to identify the man and the woman pictured above in order to speak to them about the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the website and quote the incident 324 of June 8.