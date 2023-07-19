A Devon community minibus charity has lost five of its vehicles after an arson attack, meaning it's been unable to transport vulnerable people in the community.

Dawlish Community Transport offers accessible and affordable transport services for those unable to use public transport.The fire started at around 2am at its premises in Barton Hill Car Park on Friday 14 July and destroyed five of the charity's vehicles. The total damage is estimated to be around £280,000.

On Monday 17 July, the charity confirmed it was back up and running, thanks to being able to borrow other vehicles to transport vulnerable and disabled local people who would otherwise struggle to get out and about.

Watch the moment six community minibuses are destroyed in an arson attack.

But it said they have been unable to support some people, due to the reduced number of vehicles they are now using.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by Peter Worsley to enable the charity to financially recover from the incident. In just three days it had already reached its target of nearly £5,000.

Dawlish Community Transport manager Sally Preston says the charity is determined to carry on providing a service to those who need it most thanks to the help they have received.

She said: "A £36,000 vehicle has been written off and in total we are probably looking at £280,000 in vehicle loss, let alone everything else including the human impact.

"On Friday we couldn't take a lady to do her shopping. We are her lifeline and we are very sorry we couldn't do that for her, but we were able to get someone else to help her."

The minibuses were completely destroyed by the fire. Credit: BPM MEDIA

Sally said the charity has been overwhelmed by the support it has received from the local community from people bringing over cakes to giving donations.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed they are still continuing to appeal for witnesses and no arrests have yet been made. Detective Sergeant Martin Key said last Friday: “This is an appalling act of vandalism and we are doing all we can to locate and arrest the person responsible.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious."

The force is appealing to the public for dashcam, CCTV and doorbell footage that could assist with their enquiries, especially in the Barton Terrace area.