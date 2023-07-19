Thousands of wheelie bins and seagull-proof sacks have been kept in storage in Cornwall at a cost of £300,000.

The Lib Dems say every household in Cornwall was due to receive a new wheelie bin or reusable sack as part of the waste collection contract signed with Biffa before the 2021 council election.

However, when the Conservatives took control of the council, the bins were left in storage.

A Freedom of Information request made by Liskeard town councillor Naomi Taylor revealed that £303,511.18 has been spent so far on storing the bins.

Cornwall Council said residents will still get the bins and sacks, as well as an outdoor food waste caddy and kitchen food waste caddy, as it rolls out its new waste collection system which has been delayed to allow for upgrades at recycling sites.

Last year, the council agreed to spend an extra £62m on getting ready for a new waste and recycling collection service.

This includes new vehicles and facilities to process waste, particularly in relation to food waste.

Acting Liberal Democrat group leader councillor Colin Martin says the delay is bad for the environment as well as being a waste of money.

Cllr Martin said: “This problem could have been solved years ago. There is simply no excuse for spending our money on warehouse storage when these bins could be in use outside our homes.”

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “As part of changes to rubbish and recycling collections being rolled out in stages over the next two years, every household in Cornwall will receive a new wheelie bin or protective reusable sack, an outdoor food waste caddy and a kitchen food waste caddy.

"There will be no cost to households for the new bins and the changes will ensure we recycle far more waste in Cornwall than we do currently.

“We purchased the bins in 2021 to ensure prices were fixed as low as possible, and to prevent supply chain issues and inflationary costs of production.

"To date it has proven cheaper to store these bins than to purchase them at today’s prices.

"There have been delays while work continues to upgrade our waste and recycling transfer sites to allow the new waste collection service to start.”

